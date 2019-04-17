April 17, 2019

James “Edward” Bernard loved the wilderness, water, his family and music. He grew up on Prince Edward Island and enjoyed a childhood and youth of fishing, hunting, and exploring. While exploring the world he and Denise Alcott discovered each other in Vancouver. They married and brought up three sons Joe, Tom, and Ron on Read Island in a small cozy cabin by White Rock Pass. They all enjoyed the wonders of living and making a life in the wilderness and on the water. In his later years Ed spent his time living on Quadra Island before a stroke necessitated a move closer to town. He is survived by his three sons and many nieces and nephews.

Joe, Tom and Ron will be holding a celebration of life for their father in Comox on Sunday the 21st of April from 2 to 5pm. They would love to meet with friends and family to share warm memories of their father and a little music. Please call Tom for more info 250-331-2421.