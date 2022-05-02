Jack Dewitte

May 2, 2022
In loving memory ~
Please come and help us celebrate the life of Jack Dewitte.
A Celebration of Life will be held on May 14 at 2pm at the Southridge Fellowship Church located at 22756 48 avenue in Langley BC. A small reception will be held after the service.

