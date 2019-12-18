It is with deepest sympathy that we inform you Ivan has passed away at the age of 70 years old. He enjoyed and filled his days walking his dogs, working on wood and most known for his fishing commercial or for food. He was a kind, warm and gentle man who was always willing to help others. Along with his memories was telling tales to his family and friends of which skipper and what boat he was on at the time. Fishing was a big part of his life, throughout his many years. Tarzan will be greatly missed and fondly loved and remembered by many.

He is predeceased by his father Alvin (Abby), his mother Alice (Katoo), and eldest brother William (Billy). He leaves behind his beloved wife Debbie and 3 children George, Cory, Christine Rudiger (Richard), brothers Bear (Helen), Mark, sister Louisa, his Nephews Ivan & Ian, Nieces Sharon & Nicole and 5 grandchildren, Brandon, Skyler, Destiny, Raiyden, and Cory Jr.

At this time, the family would like to extend their gratitude and gratefulness to all those who made his last days to be in comfort and peace.

Please join the family at a later date for A Celebration of Life.