In Loving Memory ~
Please join us to celebrate the life of Harry Norman Hemphill, will be held on May 27th at 1:00 p.m. at the Masonic Hall, 2905 N. Island Hwy, Campbell River, B.C. V9W 2H4
- Search
- Home
- Newsletters
- Subscribe
- Support Centre
- Contests
- Puzzles
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Autos
- Good News
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map