Harry Norman Hemphill

In Loving Memory ~
Please join us to celebrate the life of Harry Norman Hemphill, will be held on May 27th at 1:00 p.m. at the Masonic Hall, 2905 N. Island Hwy, Campbell River, B.C. V9W 2H4

