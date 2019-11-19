To our loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. You sparkled your way into many hearts with your beauty and grace… which you held on to until your last breath.

You were so beautiful.

Yet your watchful eye fell mostly on the beauty of the world around you. Always noticing the color, and texture, and light of it all. You loved fashion, and you loved jewelry, and you loved dressing up other women so they could feel beautiful themselves. Sometimes you might pass on some of your wisdom that you learned from your grandmother, sharing her bed as you did for your first 21 years of life.

You came from a background of lack, but you learned the joy of giving, and would surprise people with little gifts that made them feel extra special. Strong and sometimes spicy. Loving and reflective.

You would sometimes stop everything to notice sparkles on the water, or you would spot one of those colorful little beetles as it lay dead. You would pick it up with those elegant hands, as if in ceremony, and bring it home to give it reverence and adorn our space. You said you came to this country looking for love, and you felt yourself a success. It’s a consolation we can take with us. You touched many… and we are grateful to have known you.

I loved you, your children loved you, your family & friends loved you… and I hope our paths cross again.