We are saddened to announce the passing of Earle Gordon Devlin at the age of 69, he lost his battle with cancer. He was an amazing husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa and friend.

He will be dearly missed by friends, family and many acquaintances. Earle always left a smile or some sort of impression on anyone he talked to or met.

He was born December 1st, 1948 in Campbell River, where he spent most of his life. Earle spent most of his career in the logging industry. He left his home at 14, went straight to logging camps and proceeded to be successful in his own logging company. After retiring Earle and Judy moved to Penticton where they enjoyed the warmth and relaxation. His passion was vacationing with his wife, mentoring his sons, spending time with his grand kids.

Earle was predeceased by his father (Earl), Mother (Dorthy), Brother’s John, Harry and Sister Judy.

Earle is survived by his love of his life Judy. Brother Brian (Violet). Sister Caroline (Albert) and many nieces and nephews. Sons Earle Jr. (Joanne), Daryl (Meaghan). Grandkids Trevor, Tiarha, Braxton, Kaydence and Everly. Great Grand- daughter Tenley.

We would like to thank all the wonderful caring nurses at the Cancer clinic in Penticton. Especially want to thank the ladies in the daycare that would stay later to make sure Earle was taken care of.

A Celebration of Earle’s life will take place at the Campbell River Golf and Country Club, 700 Peterson Rd. on Saturday, March 24th at 2 pm.

This is a casual affair, to come and share stories and memories of Earle “The old man.”

Feel free to bring any pictures of Earle that you may want to share.