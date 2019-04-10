May 30, 1929 – April 10, 2019

At the marvellous age of 89, Dennis Chaplin Wilson, our loving father, inspirational grandfather, stoic mentor, and cherished friend, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family.

He was the devoted father to four rambunctious boys, Ken, Rodney, Barry and Stacy, and the loving father-in-law to their high-school sweethearts: Sharon, Donna and Mimi. He was predeceased by his wife of over 60 years, Joyce Mary Wilson on December 17th, 2013.

Doting grandfather to six grandchildren, Selena (Trevor), Lindsey (Robin), Clayton, Katie (Kyle), Byron, and Jessica (Chris) and eight great-grandchildren, Cooper, Lexia, Linden, Coralie, Kaisley, Oliver, Keenan and Benjamin, Dennis was cherished by many.

This exceptional man was born on May 30th, 1929 in King’s Daughters’ Hospital in Duncan B.C., and spent his early years on the family farm with his two brothers: Ridley and Bert. He quickly realized that farming was not for him, and discovered a lifelong passion for the logging industry. He loved to build roads and be in the bush: eventually managing thirty men with positivity and humour; always inspiring an honest day’s work. He married his sweetheart, firecracker Joyce Mary Duckmanton, in Victoria on Sept 28, 1951, to begin many loving adventures and travels that lie ahead. In the 50’s, the family moved to their family home on Discovery Drive to raise the four boys.

Always positive and dedicated, Dennis was the epitome of a ‘Good Man.’ He worked hard, loved without question, and best of himself to everyone around him. He was a gentleman who had integrity.

He lived a long life overflowing with adventure from getting his pilot’s license to travelling the world with his sweetheart. He loved to camp with his kids and dear friends, take his grand-kids to the beach hunting for crabs, watch the Jays, and was always active in the community as both a Shriner and a Mason. He had countless friends, loved a good game of card games, and could master any puzzle.

Dennis was never bored and lived his life to the fullest. When asked about his bucket list, he simply said: “I’ve done it all!” He may, very well, be the greatest man we will ever know, and he will be missed every day.

Rest well, Papa. Reserve us a seat up there.

The Wilson Family invites you to share a Celebration of Life on Thursday, April 18th 3:00 pm at the Campbell River Masonic Hall Discovery Lodge.