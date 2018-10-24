June 5, 1958 – October 24, 2018

Denise passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her children on October 24, 2018, in Campbell River, BC at the age of 60, after a long-standing crusade against Multiple Sclerosis.

Denise was born June 5, 1958 in Comox, BC, and lived in Campbell River until 2005 when she moved to Victoria for a few years to be near her daughter. She returned home to Campbell River in March 2009 and remained there until her passing, residing at Yucalta Lodge.

Denise is predeceased by her mother Wendy Webb (Teck) of Campbell River, BC, as well as her sister Donna McGrath of Courtenay, BC. Denise is survived by her father Richard Glover (Aline) of Sayward, BC, daughter Tasha Chamberlin (Aaron) of Campbell River, BC, son Ray Anderosov (Nicole) of Campbell River, BC, grandsons Kane and Kole Anderosov of Campbell River, BC, sisters Diana Arbeau (Dan) in Richmond, BC, and Yvonne Carlson in Carvel, Alb, as well as aunts and uncles, and several nieces and nephews.

Denise spent her childhood between Sayward and Campbell River. As a teen she enjoyed riding horses, swimming, and waterskiing. She loved camping and spending time on the boat fishing and exploring with her family. She got married to Terry Anderosov at 17 years old. Denise chose to raise her family in Campbell River, where she laid deep roots. After divorcing in 1997 she maintained ties to her ex-husband, Terry Anderosov, and they remained friends up to her passing.

Denise was actively involved in the community, and was involved with the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Access Awareness Committee, 1997 BC Winter Games, The Adventure Club, and was an accomplished Reiki Master. Denise took pride in helping others and was an advocate for accessibility for those with ability challenges.

Denise had a long-term battle with Multiple Sclerosis, which began to progress rapidly in 1997. She danced with death on several occasions, continually surprising those around her with her ongoing strength and determination, driven by the love she felt for her children and grandchildren. From skydiving to kayaking, she managed to experience a lot despite her physical limitations. Denise will be missed, but will be remembered as a vivacious, courageous, strong woman, and memories of her will live on. May she dance with the angels as she moves on the ‘The Next Place’.

Many thanks go out to Dr. Marie Noel for her excellent care over the years, the staff at Yucalta Lodge, especially those in Woodland Cottage, and to Dr Tanja Daws for her kindness and compassion.