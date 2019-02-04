July 21, 1938 – February 4, 2019

Chris Aerts died peacefully on February 4th, 2019 surrounded by family after a brief and brave battle with pancreas, liver and lung cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife Kathleen; his children: Carmen (Kelly), Tom (Nicole), Louise (Bill), and Joe; his grandchildren: Patrick, Sylvan, Kate, Amy, David, Alex, Kimberly, Tamara, Mitchell and Aiden; great-grandchild: Phoenix; his brothers in Holland: Kees (Reit), Mart (Toos), and Harrie (Dimphie); and many nieces and nephews.

There will be prayers on Friday, February 8th at 7pm at St. Patrick’s Church followed by a celebration funeral mass on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11 am. He will be missed here and welcomed in heaven by many including his Mom, Dad and sisters Ria and Jo.