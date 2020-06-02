Brian Gordon Devlin was born in Chemainus to the proud parents of Earl and Dorothy. He was 1 of 10 kids the couple had.

Brian had two sons from a previous marriage and the couple shared custody of Brad (Rachel) and Brent. They were his pride and joy an he was proud of the men they grew up to be.

Brian later met the love of his life, Violet. That union gave Brian 4 more kids into his life, Duke, Lester (Elisa), Caroline (Rodney) and Mark, his step children.

Brian was a hard worker, he started work at 14 before he found his career as a grapple yard operator for M & B where he worked until retirement. Receiving a 30 year plus safe work award.

Brian’s passion was fishing where he had his own charter “6 Pac Charters” and he would spend many hours out on the water.

Brian had a sense of humor and anyone who knew Brian knew his wit and sarcasm and his nickname for everyone.

Brian was a great man inside and out and he is deeply missed. Brian leaves behind his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother and sisters, nephews and nieces and many cousins and friends.

The family would like to Thank Discovery Harbour Care Centre where Brian spent his final days. The care he received was amazing. Thank you to all the nurses and RCAs for taking such great care of My Brian.

The family will be spreading his ashes at the Devlin Farm Saturday June 6, 2020 at 1 pm.