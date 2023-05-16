Betty Sloan













A Celebration of Life will be held for Betty Sloan on Friday, May 26th at 2:30 p.m. at the Eagle’s Hall, 1999 14th Avenue.

Betty was a long-time resident of Campbell River, raising her family in the Willow Point area and working many years at the original Nite Time News. Come for tea, swap some old Willow Point stories and see some somewhat older, but familiar faces.