It is with saddened eyes and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Alice Cossenas. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister and friend to many.

Alice was born in Haifa, Palestine to Widad and Salim Hanna, who have pre deceased her. In 1949 Alice met the love of her life, Anthony, also pre deceased, and in 1956 they eloped and were married in Jerusalem. The legacy of Alice includes five children, Elza (Don), Aristo (Carolyn), George (Debbie), Aleco (Jodi) and Rita (Tim), twelve grand children and 4 great grand children

In 1966 the family immigrated to Canada and made their initial home in Ocean Falls before eventually settling in Campbell River where her youngest child was born. After arriving Mom worked hard to learn the English language and took courses and lessons to assimilate with her new found country that she loved to her last days. She started work in Campbell River at the Bee Hive Cafe, Fred’s Fine Foods, then moved on to work in the House Keeping Department at the Campbell River General Hospital where she made many friends and retired from there. She was a friendly, loving soul who had no problem opening her heart and kitchen to anyone, and at times invites strangers to the house for a coffee and or a snack

Alice was an avid gardener and also loved to needle point and work on cross stitch projects. She was a woman who enjoyed family and friends and was in her element when she had the pleasure of hosting. Anyone who has ever had the chance of visiting her at her home would seldom make it out without having had something to eat and that was usually an Arabic or Greek dish. Cooking and baking were her major interests and anyone who had the pleasure of dining with her could attest to that.

As a family we have been blessed and are grateful for the many people in the neighborhood and community, including the Adult Day Program, who kept a watchful eye on our mom as her health deteriorated over the past 5 years due to Dementia. We have a special thank you to all the wonderful staff, care aides and nurses at Yuculta Lodge who have done a fantastic job of looking after our mom. We are forever thankful! Arrangements for a celebration of life will be made at a later date and in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Campbell River Hospice Society at https://www.crhospice.ca/make-a-donation or The Alzheimer Association of Canada at https://alzheimer.ca/en/bc





