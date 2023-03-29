Legal Notice Notice of Proposed Telecommunications Facility or Tower Logo

March 29, 2023

OYSTER RIVER – PROPOSED ROGERS TELECOMMUNICATIONS FACILITY TOWER STRUCTURE

PROPOSED STRUCTURE: As part of the public consultation process required by Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Canada and the Strathcona Regional District (SRD), Rogers is inviting the public to comment on a proposed telecommunications facility consisting of a 53.0-meter tall self-support tower structure and ancillary radio equipment situated on a large 57.32 acre privately-owned property in Oyster River, BC.

LOCATION: 4581 South Island Hwy, Campbell River, BC, V9H 1B8

COORDINATES: 49.879931, -125.136662

ANY PERSON may comment by close of business day on May 8th, 2023 with respect to this matter. Please submit any comments to the following contact:

ROGERS CONTACT:

Brian Gregg, SitePath Consulting Ltd.

PO Box 20138, Vancouver RPO, Fairview, BC V5Z 0C1

Phone: 778-870-1388

Email: briangregg@sitepathconsulting.com

Map 1

