Legal Notice Notice of Disposition Logo

August 02, 2023

NOTICE OF DISPOSITION – #13, 5100 Duncan Bay Road

NOTICE OF DISPOSITION

Re: Property owned by the late Donald & Deborah Taylor of site #13, 5100 Duncan Bay Road Campbell River, BC V9H 1N5

Take notice that pursuant to section 37(3) of the Regulation to the Manufactured Home Park Tenancy Act, the landlord of the Manufactured Home Park at 5100 Duncan Bay Road, Campbell River, BC intends to dispose of a 1978 SAFEWAY Manufactured Home 14X64 feet and it’s Contents (“the Property”) located in Blue Spruce Home Park, Campbell River, BC. 30 days after the publication of this notice, unless:

  • any person establishes a legal right to possession of the Property, or
  • makes an application to the Supreme Court to establish such a right.

After the expiration of the 30 day period, the Property will be disposed of with no further notice.

Landlord: Guy and Tracey Deller, 5100 Duncan Bay Road, Campbell River BC. V9H 1N5

Phone 250-286-3457

