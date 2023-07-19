Cape Mudge Forestry Ltd.

NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT

Cape Mudge Forestry Ltd., a forest company wholly owned by the We Wai Kai Nation, gives notice and invites comment on the Woodlot Licence Plans (WLPs) for Woodlot Licenses W1969 & W1970. The geographic area of the WLPs (as indicated on the map) covers portions of the Nation’s territory on Quadra Island.

The WLP describes how the licensee will meet the legislated performance requirements to ensure management of resources other than timber. Areas where timber harvesting will be avoided or modified are discussed and shown on a map.

While it is not yet required the licensee is also showing areas of intended road construction and harvesting.

A review and comment period of thirty (30) days is open for stakeholders, interested parties, or members of the public, to provide written input regarding the content of the WLP.

Copies of the WLP can be viewed at the Capacity Forest Management Ltd. office, 1761 Redwood St., in Campbell River, B.C., during regular office hours (8:00am – 5:00pm) from July 19, 2023 to August 19, 2023 (excluding weekends and holidays) or online at: www.capfor.ca

Persons wanting to register their input are invited to do so in writing prior to August 19, 2023, when the review and comment period will expire.

Please direct written submissions for the review and comment period to:

Cape Mudge Forestry Ltd. WLP Review and Comment

c/o Capacity Forest Management Ltd.

1761A Redwood St.

Campbell River, B.C.

V9W 3K7

For more information, or to arrange an appointment to review or discuss, please contact Andre Rossiter, RPF at (250) 287-2120 ex. 325 or AndreRossiter@capfor.ca