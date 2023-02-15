Land Act: Notice of Intention to Apply for a Disposition of Crown Land

Take notice that I, CityWest Connected Coast Network Corporation from Prince Rupert, B.C., have applied to the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD), for a License of Utilities situated on Provincial Crown land located in the vicinity between Espinosa Inlet to Muchalat Inlet (Gold River).

The Lands File Number that has been established for this application is Crown Land File # 1415212.

Comments may be submitted electronically via the provincial Applications, Comments & Reasons for Decision webpage at https://comment.nrs.gov.bc.ca/. Alternatively hard copy comments may be directed to the Senior Land Officer, Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development at 142 – 2080 Labieux Rd., Nanaimo, B.C., V9T 6J9.

Comments will be received by FLNRORD up to March 31, 2023. FLNRORD may not be able to consider comments received after this date.

Please visit the website at https://comment.nrs.gov.bc.ca/ for more information.

Be advised that any response to this advertisement will be considered part of the public record. For information, contact the Freedom of Information Advisor at the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development office in Nanaimo.