City of Chilliwack Logo

April 14, 2023

Free Scrap Metal Recycling & Water Main Flushing

Free Scrap Metal Recycling: April 1-30

Drop off your scrap metal for free at the Bailey Landfill during the month of April!

Landfill Hours: Monday to Sunday, 8am to 5pm

Closed on Good Friday

Please do not mix metal with other waste or recycling; no metal from industrial operations and no vehicle bodies or farm implements. Restrictions may apply to pre-1990 hot water tanks and furnaces.

For more information, visit chilliwack.com/earthmonth or call 604.793.2907.

Water Main Flushing: March – June 2023

The City’s Drinking Water Quality Assurance Program requires the flushing of water mains throughout the community. This is important to maintain water quality throughout the distribution system.

You may experience changes to your tap water as a result of the water main flushing. These changes could consist of a brief reduction in pressure and/or possible sediment leading to discoloration; none of which are a health concern. These changes are temporary and will dissipate over time. For further information, please contact our Operations Department at 604.793.2810.

8550 Young Road | 604.792.9311 | chilliwack.com

Just Posted

Wallace Antoine and Emanuel Sampson of Khowutzun Forest Services work on packing and hauling sandbags during Chemainus River flooding in November 2021. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Vancouver Island First Nations salvaging the sacred from climate disaster

The City of Campbell River is launching its curbside organics collection program on April 17, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River curbside organics collection gets underway April 17

A naloxone kit. (Black Press Media file photo)
Overdose Advisory issued for Campbell River

“Troubled Waters” Linocut by Marcy Prior, one of the many students featured in the Museum exhibition Sybil’s Students: A Local Legacy. Photo submitted
Campbell River Museum to host exhibition featuring Students of Sybil Andrews