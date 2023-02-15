Canadian Navigable Waters Act

February 15, 2023

Canadian Navigable Waters Act

TimberWest Forest Corp. hereby gives notice that an application has been made to the Minister of Transport, pursuant to the Canadian Navigable Waters Act for approval of the work described herein and its site and plans.

Pursuant to paragraph 7(2) of the said Act, TimberWest Forest Corp. has deposited with the Minister of Transport, on the on-line Common Project Search Registry (http://cps.canada.ca/) and under registry number 6711, or, under the NPP File Number 1989-502244. a description of the following work, its site and plans:

  • Log dumping area

in, on, over, under, through or across Cordero Channel at Brooks Bay in front of lot number 1714.

Comments regarding the effect of this work on marine navigation can be sent through the Common Project Search site mentioned above under the Comment section (search by the above referenced number) or if you do not have access to the internet, by sending your comments directly to:

Navigation Protection Program – Transport Canada

820-800 Burrard Street, Vancouver BC, V6Z 2J8

Transport Canada (TC) will not make your comments on a project available to the public on the online public registry. However, any information related to a work is considered as unclassified public record and could be accessible upon legal request. As such, the information and records provided should not contain confidential or sensitive information. If you want to provide confidential or sensitive information that you think should not be made public, please contact TC before submitting it.

However, comments will be considered only if they are in writing (electronic means preferable) and are received not later than 30 days after the publication of the last notice. Although all comments conforming to the above will be considered, no individual response will be sent.

Posted at Campbell River, British Columbia this 15 day of February, 2023, TimberWest Forest Corporation.

