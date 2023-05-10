A man from Washington State had his car impounded after he was caught driving 262 km/h on the Coquihalla Highway on Sunday, May 7. (BC Highway Patrol)

A man from Washington State had his car impounded after he was caught driving 262 km/h on the Coquihalla Highway on Sunday, May 7. (BC Highway Patrol)

Zoom zoom: Washington man facing charges after going 262 km/h on Coquihalla

The man in his 50’s had his car impounded around 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 7

A Washington man tried to be Lightning McQueen on the Coquihalla Highway, but wasn’t able to cross the finish line.

Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, a member of the BC Highway Patrol doing speed enforcement on the highway’s northbound lanes between Hope and Merritt caught a man from Washington driving an astounding 262 kilometres per hour. He was driving a red Alfa Romeo Giulia.

He was caught 22 kilometres south of Merritt, where the speed limit is 120 km/h. If he continued at the speed he was going, he was only five minutes away from town.

The man is facing charges and is summoned to appear in provincial court next month. His car was impounded.

“May is High Risk Driving Awareness month in British Columbia, and officers of BC Highway Patrol – Central are focusing their enforcement on dangerous driving behaviour on our highways,” said Cpl. Jean-Rene Michaud. “It isn’t worth someone’s life, or injury to anybody just to get to your destination sooner. We would like to remind motorists to be patient, drive safely, and obey the posted speed limits.”

READ MORE: Concerns over missing Kelowna man with medical condition

READ MORE: Cranky Kelowna: One of Canada’s unhappiest cities

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

carsCoquihalla HighwayHighway 5KelownaOkanaganspeed limits

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. university wants to offer remote degrees in the Northwest Territories
Next story
1 dead, another injured after getting hit by Airbus helicopter at B.C. airport

Just Posted

Modelling shows the wave amplitude in Esperanza Inlet and Nootka Sound following a hypothetical 9.0 magnitude earthquake in the Cascadia Subduction Zone. Photo courtesy Ocean Networks Canada
Modelled tsunami would take 20 minutes to reach Vancouver Island — study

SD72 board office. Campbell River Mirror photo SD72 board office. Campbell River Mirror photo
School District 72 summer school registration to begin May 15

The idea that ‘Wild Salmon’ be free forever was indeed at the heart of demonstrations Wednesday, in lieu of the federal government’s consultation regarding open net fish farms. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Anti-fish farm demonstration will happen this Saturday in Campbell River

Port Alberni Bombers forward Kai Verbrugge, guarded by Campbell River defenceman Sean Yeo, carries the puck into the Campbell River zone. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Campbell River Storm defenceman Sean Yeo, pictured in white, challenges Port Alberni Bombers forward Kai Verbrugge as he brings the puck into the Storm’s end. Yeo has committed to playing hockey next season at San Diego State. (File Photo by - ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Campbell River Storm defenceman Sean Yeo joining San Diego State

Pop-up banner image