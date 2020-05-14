Zeballos retains tax rates from 2019 to avoid any strain on residents during COVID-19

For its 2020 budget, Zeballos has decided to apply the same tax rates as 2019 for its residents.
Homeowners will pay a property tax of $18.105 per $1,000 of taxable assessed value. On a home assessed at $100,000, the property taxes would be $1,814.79.
Zeballos’ chief administrative officer, Meredith Starkey said that the reason for keeping the tax rates static was to avoid adding any further pressure on people during COVID-19.
The general municipal tax, one part of the overall property tax, is the only tax rate set by the village at $13.105 and is kept by the village as revenue.
If the village adopts the 2019 general municipal tax rate for the 2020 tax year, its anticipated taxation revenue is $190,060. This represents an increase of 0.85 per cent in revenue over last year, resulting from increased assessment values on non-residential properties.
At the same time, the residential property assessments in Zeballos decreased by a little over one per cent, owing to which homeowners will pay less property tax in 2020.