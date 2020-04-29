Landfill will be open to residents every Saturday between 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. (village of Zeballos website)

Zeballos reopens landfill after a month long closure

The landfill will be open for limited hours once a week, on Saturdays

The landfill at Zeballos reopened on Saturday to resume part-time operations a month after it closed.

To minimize any instance of Covid-19 transmission, the village of Zeballos had shut down the landfill facilities on March 25.

The landfill is open only on Saturdays, between 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and precautionary measures have been put in place.

Only one user will be allowed at a time in the landfill facility and they will have to unload their refuse without any assistance from the attendants.

No cash payments will be accepted and attendants will keep tab for residents bringing garbage to the facility, not requiring anyone to sign the recording sheet.

“Since people are doing a lot of in-house work, there’s a need for the landfill to be reopened,” said mayor Julie Colborne.

The decision to open the landfill was also taken to ensure proper waste disposals continue to take place amidst the COVID-19 shut down that has been in place for over a month.

“As an essential service, we are opening the landfill only for one day a week right now and that will be sufficient since Zeballos is a small community,” said Colborne.

The landfill is located about 10 kilometres beyond the village on the road to Fair Harbour.

There is no curbside garbage pick up in Zeballos. Dumpsters are located around the community, where bagged household garbage can be disposed throughout the day.

These dumpsters were picked up twice weekly and brought to the landfill. However with services suspended, residents will now have to take garbage directly to the landfill.

Coronavirus

