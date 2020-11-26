Zeballos closes public service areas ahead of second wave

Library, landfill and village office closed until further notice, says mayor

Zeballos has suspended all public services until further notice as the province battles its second wave of COVID-19.

The library and landfill are closed to the public, said mayor Julie Colborne. The village office will also be closed, however, village office services will be available via phone, said Colborne.

Unlike back in March when the village had issued notices asking visitors to keep away, Colborne said that the provincial orders for everyone to be cautious and avoid travelling are sufficient.

However, the Ehattesaht First Nation issued a notice prohibiting “outside visitors” and visitation between families within Ehatis, Oclujee and Zeballos after a confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in the community last week.

On Nov.21, after a visitor to the Zeballos school tested positive for COVID-19, the Center for Disease Control began the process of contact tracing. The community members of Ehattesaht, Oclucje, and Zeballos were asked to self isolate.

The First Nations Health Authority, Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council, School District 84, Island Health and the Provincial Medical Health Officer are working closely with the residents and continue to monitor the situation.

