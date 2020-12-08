A popular tourist spot on the island, Zeballos offers travellers a range of wilderness recreational activities. (photo credit/Lyn Hawley)

A popular tourist spot on the island, Zeballos offers travellers a range of wilderness recreational activities. (photo credit/Lyn Hawley)

Zeballos announces byelection candidate for council

The chief election officer will formally declare sole candidate Karoline Ouellet’s election by acclamation on Dec. 14

Zeballos announced Karoline Ouellet as the byelection candidate for the vacant post of a councillor.

The five-person council had one vacant seat for the balance of the term ending in October 2022 after former council member Candace Faulkner resigned last month.

Currently the council consists of mayor Julie Colborne, and councillors Barb Lewis, Ernie Smith, and Justin Janisse.

Even though Ouellet is the only candidate to have applied to the position, there is a waiting period before chief election officer Eileen Lovestrom formally announces the winner, said deputy chief election officer Alana Janisse.

“Following the announcement of the candidate there are 10 days for any candidate to withdraw their application or to have their application challenged,” said Janisse.

If unchallenged or Ouellet does not withdraw her application, she will be elected by acclamation on Dec. 14.

ALSO IN NEWS: Snowbirds release 2021 airshow season, set to return to the Island for spring training

byelectionMunicipal election

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
British Columbians asked to avoid non-essential ferry trips
Next story
City of Campbell River gets 2021 tax increase down to 1.95 per cent

Just Posted

Campbell River taxpayers should actually see lower tax bills in 2021 than in 2020 after city council gets the municipal tax increase down to 1.95 per cent, once waste management and hospital requisitions are taken into account. (Black Press file photo)
City of Campbell River gets 2021 tax increase down to 1.95 per cent

Combined with hospital and waste management fees, taxpayers actually pay less overall than in 2020

Before digging for clams, DFO has asked harvesters to check and ensure that the areas are open for harvesting bivalve shellfish. (DFO Pacific/Twitter)
DFO postpones clam fishery near Nootka Sound and Esperanza at local communities’ request

The next planned commercial clam harvesting window is from Dec.15 to 17

Campbell River RCMP have seen an increase in domestic violence calls compared to November, 2019. (Black Press file photo)
RCMP see increase in domestic violence calls

Severity of assaults increasing

“Am I racist?” signs like the one standing on the west end of Salmon Arm are part of an anti-racism campaign launched in November 2020 by B.C.’s Office of the Human Rights Commissioner. Hate crimes have been rising in B.C., particularly during the pandemic. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Anti-racism campaign comes to Campbell River

Signage asks Campbell Riverites to identify possible racist behaviours

Comox Strathcona Waste Management will look to a new facility to manage compost. File photo
Comox Strathcona awards contract for organic compost facility

Three bidders responded to second procurement attempt for project in Campbell River

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 619 new COVID cases, 16 deaths as B.C. unveils vaccine plans

There are 57 outbreaks in long-term care and eight in acute care units

RCMP released this photo of a vehicle of interest in their investigation into the hit and run death of 30-year-old Cameron Kerr, which occurred near Terrace, B.C. in the early hours of Nov. 18, 2018. The vehicle may belong to a person of interest who is from the Lower Mainland. (RCMP handout photo)
‘What if?’: RCMP ID persons of interest in fatal northern B.C. hit-and-run, no charges laid

Victim’s family hope persons of interest in Lower Mainland will come forward

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. tourism calls for ‘bridge’ relief to recover from COVID-19

Task force asks province for $95 million emergency fund

The BC SPCA seized 97 animals, including 27 horses, from a farm in Princeton in September 2020. (BC SPCA photo)
Horses seized from Okanagan farm in September now ready for adoption

The BC SPCA has gained legal ownership of the animals and is ready to place them in safe homes

soccer
Ex-Vancouver Whitecaps women’s coach facing sex assault charges

Robert Steven Birarda charged with sexual exploitation, sexual assault, child luring

BC Ferries is asking people to avoid non-essential travel this holiday season. (News Bulletin file photo)
British Columbians asked to avoid non-essential ferry trips

BC Ferries supports public health guidance on holiday travel

Lynne Smith and her dog Chester pose in this undated handout photo. Smith has applied for a job at a long-term care facility in Abbotsford, B.C., and says she’ll even clean toilets so she can see her husband. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Lynne Smith *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Woman says she’d clean toilets to work at B.C. care home and see husband

Menno Place is recruiting residents’ families because so many employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19

A Convertus biofuel facility in Surrey. Screenshot, Convertus Group video
Nanaimo facility could take some of Comox Strathcona’s compost

Industrial and commercial organics would likely be shipped, not regular food or yard waste

Most Read