Zeballos announces byelection candidate for council

Zeballos announced Karoline Ouellet as the byelection candidate for the vacant post of a councillor.

The five-person council had one vacant seat for the balance of the term ending in October 2022 after former council member Candace Faulkner resigned last month.

Currently the council consists of mayor Julie Colborne, and councillors Barb Lewis, Ernie Smith, and Justin Janisse.

Even though Ouellet is the only candidate to have applied to the position, there is a waiting period before chief election officer Eileen Lovestrom formally announces the winner, said deputy chief election officer Alana Janisse.

“Following the announcement of the candidate there are 10 days for any candidate to withdraw their application or to have their application challenged,” said Janisse.

If unchallenged or Ouellet does not withdraw her application, she will be elected by acclamation on Dec. 14.

