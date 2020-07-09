Tahsis is among the 24 local governments and First Nations communities in B.C. to be approved for emergency preparedness funding

Zeballos and Tahsis included in $3.46 million provincial emergency preparedness funding

The provincial funding will help 24 local governments and First Nations to assess flood hazards and develop effective strategies

Zeballos and Tahsis are among the 24 local governments and First Nations communities approved to receive $3.46 million in provincial emergency preparedness funding.

The provincial funding will help communities undertake flood risk assessment, flood mapping and flood mitigation planning among other preparedness operations.

Tahsis has been approved for $149,895 for flood mitigation preliminary design project.

Zeballos will receive $150,000 for planning and the Zeballos slope hazard mitigation feasibility study.

The Strathcona Regional District has also been approved for $150,000 to undertake the Northwest Vancouver Island tsunami mapping project.

The funding is part of the $69.5 million Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF), designed to help communities prepare for, and respond to, disasters. The maximum available funding for each applicant is $150,000.

The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, in a statement, said that the province is supporting eligible applicants to ensure they have accurate knowledge of the flood hazards they face and to help them strategize and prepare for those risks.

“I have seen first-hand the loss and devastation catastrophic flooding can have on people, families and entire communities,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

“In order to reduce the effect of flooding on people and their livelihoods, we are investing now to support flood risk assessments, mitigation and planning work. These projects help create resiliency by improving the capacity of local government and First Nations to respond to and recover from severe flooding events.”

While the total investment from this funding intake is $3.46 million the ministry has also indicated that additional projects may receive funding once details are finalized.

Since the September 2017 Budget Update, communities and governments throughout B.C. have received more than $52 million through the CEPF.

The CEPF is a suite of programs designed to enhance the resiliency of local and regional governments, First Nations communities and their residents.

The Province provides the funding, which is administered by the Union of B.C. Municipalities and divided into seven streams. These include, flood risk assessment, flood mapping and flood mitigation planning, emergency support services, emergency operations centres and training, structural flood mitigation, evacuation routes, Indigenous cultural safety and cultural humility training, volunteer and composite fire departments equipment and training among others.

READ ALSO: Evacuation order issued in Zeballos, B.C., due to landslide danger

Emergency PreparednessRural Canada

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal website advertising hundreds of non-existent student-volunteer positions
Next story
Canadian policing organization calls for decriminalization of simple illicit drug possession

Just Posted

Mowi’s B.C. salmon farms achieve environmental certification from independent watchdog

Aquaculture Steward Council certification complies with 500 sustainability and social measures

Zeballos and Tahsis included in $3.46 million provincial emergency preparedness funding

The provincial funding will help 24 local governments and First Nations to assess flood hazards and develop effective strategies

Small group of volunteers clean up Campbell River beach

Other events held in Nanaimo, Comox, Powell River and Victoria

Two Campbell River artists take residency at Walter Morgan Studio

Writer Libby King and sculptor Orland Hansen to use studio space this summer

Inside the undefined world of a Rainbow Family gathering in B.C.

In a remote forest, on North Vancouver Island, music, dance, sacred fires and full moon celebrations have been underway since a couple of weeks to mark the annual gathering of the controversial Rainbow Family of Living Light

Canadian policing organization calls for decriminalization of simple illicit drug possession

Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police want policing focus of opioid crisis to be replaced with a health one

B.C. appeals judge’s decision to give three clubhouses back to Hells Angels chapters

The province has filed two notices of appeal related to the B.C. Supreme Court decision

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Conservation officers relocate Spirit Bear known to roam northwestern B.C.

Bear roamed valley north of Terrace for many years

B.C. premier applauds call to decriminalize drug possession

Police shouldn’t struggle with health issues, Horgan says

Time to protect B.C.’s unique glass sponge reefs, conservation group says

Climate change is a “serious and immediate threat” to the 9,000-year old sponges: study

Time to protect B.C.’s unique glass sponge reefs, conservation group says

Climate change is a “serious and immediate threat” to the 9,000-year old sponges: study

Indigenous leader Ed John pleads not guilty to historical sex charges

Ed John’s lawyer entered the plea by telephone on behalf of his client

Woman who talked to unconscious husband for 30 years gets solace from B.C. study

Ian Jordan suffered a head injury when he and another officer were on their way to a call in Victoria in September 1987

Most Read