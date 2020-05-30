Premier Sandy Silver, left, and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley speak during a COVID-19 press conference in Whitehorse on May 22. (Alistair Maitland Photography)

Yukon ready to lift COVID travel restrictions with B.C. in July: premier

Premier Sandy Silver says the territory’s health-care system can cope with the virus.

Travel restrictions will be lifted between Yukon and B.C. after July 1 under the second phase of the territory’s pandemic restart plan.

Premier Sandy Silver and chief medical health officer Dr. Brendan Hanley say after that date, travellers between the province and territory will no longer be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Yukon has been gradually easing pandemic restrictions since May 15 with dine-in restaurants, day cares and recreational centres reopening.

Territorial parks and campgrounds will open for the summer next week.

The government says in a news release it will be guided on what restrictions are necessary by risk assessments, including the amount of health space available and whether it can quickly test and contact trace for COVID-19.

Other new guidelines put in place Friday outline how to travel responsibly within Yukon and how to respect the wishes of communities and First Nations.

Silver says the territory’s health-care system can cope with the virus.

“We recognize the impact that COVID-19 restrictions are having on our physical, emotional and economic well-being and are striving to reach the proper balance between public safety and Yukoners’ desire to resume their lives,” he says in a statement.

The territory hasn’t had any new cases of COVID-19 since April 20. All 11 people diagnosed with the disease have recovered.

Hanley says monitoring the status of neighbouring jurisdictions will determine if it’s safe to further lift restrictions.

“British Columbia has shown great success in managing COVID-19 within the province and based on their epidemiology, and ours, I am confident that this is a safe way for us to progress as we transition out of our cocoon,” he says.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusYukon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Telegraph Cove Resort will open June 1 to self-contained campers only
Next story
$200,000 Maybach impounded after ‘L’ driver caught excessively speeding in Vancouver

Just Posted

Bride thankful ailing stepdad was able to walk her down the aisle

Ceremony held amidst pandemic in order to fulfill bride’s wish to have stepdad give her away

B.C. aquaculture farm’s employees sweat it out to raise funds for food banks

For every five minutes of exercise recorded, Cermaq Canada is donating a dollar to local food banks in communities they operate

Province pays $4.08 million for hotel to house fire victims

The Government of B.C. has purchased a new building to help people… Continue reading

Destination Campbell River relieved after receiving $65,400 provincial grant

The grant will help cover the peak-season operational losses during May to October and help in recovery efforts

VIDEO: Humpback whales put on a rare show near Campbell River

The ‘playful’ pod lingered by a local tour operator’s boat for quite some time

Only four new COVID-19 cases, 228 active across B.C.

Health officials watching as activities ramp up

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

$200,000 Maybach impounded after ‘L’ driver caught excessively speeding in Vancouver

Meanwhile, the supervisor sat in the passenger seat, police said

COVID-19 cancelled their wedding plans, so they married on a B.C. mountaintop

Ceremony was live streamed to friends and family around the world

Yukon ready to lift COVID travel restrictions with B.C. in July: premier

Premier Sandy Silver says the territory’s health-care system can cope with the virus.

‘It is dire:’ Study finds B.C. logging continues on critical caribou habitat

The federal Species At Risk Act requires provinces to identify critical habitat for caribou herds

Feds looking at ways to reunite families amid COVID-19 border restrictions with U.S.

Some families with members of dual-citizenship have become separated due to the pandemic

Telegraph Cove Resort will open June 1 to self-contained campers only

Washrooms, showers and all other amenities will remain closed for now

Most Read