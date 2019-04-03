Youth in Ontario terrorism case released on strict conditions

The youth cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act

A youth charged with terrorism-related offences is being released with strict conditions following a bail hearing in Kingston, Ont.

The youth, who cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, will be required to be in the presence of one of two approved family members at all times.

He is also forbidden to use the internet unless it’s approved for education reasons and he must remain in Ontario, surrender his passport and wear an RCMP-supplied electronic-monitoring device.

The youth was charged in late January after a Canadian police investigation sparked by a tip from the FBI.

Police said at the time that the youth had plotted a terrorist attack but had not chosen a specific target.

None of the evidence, submissions or reasons presented during the hearing can be published under a separate publication ban that covers bail hearings.

