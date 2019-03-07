Your morning news headlines and weather

Yeah….pretty cold still in the morning.

Chilly morning out there this morning, as Campbell River wins the award for coldest spot on Vancouver Island at -5 degrees.

Thankfully, these crisp mornings give way to bright, sunny and comparatively warm afternoons for the next while, according to Environment Canada, which projects temperatures reaching the positive double-digits by mid-week next week.

Here are a few of our top stories right now:

Sylas Thompson reaches his $30K Goal

North Island candidates chime in on SNC Lavalin affair

And in sports, the Storm keep their playoffs alive with a dramatic triple overtime win at home on Tuesday, forcing game six.


Railway accidents up 7% in 2018, but fewer deaths: TSB report
Owner says Vancouver Island family devastated after learning huskies were shot, killed

Campbell River Art Battle one of the most colourful fights ever

12 artists create 20-minute paintings as art fans swirl around in appreciation

New Democrat and Tory politicians from North Island weigh in on SNC-Lavalin affair

NDP MP Rachel Blaney and Conservative candidate Shelley Downey echo party leaders

Campbell River Storm beat Panthers in triple overtime

Home team staves off elimination to force game six

Emergency vehicles at the airport this afternoon are just there for a test exercise

Exercise is based on an inbound flight to Campbell River requires evacuation

Polar bear swimmer Sylas Thompson attains $30,000 goal for Campbell River anti-poverty groups

Funds to benefit Grassroots Kind Hearts and Women’s Resource Centre

Trudeau acknowledges ‘erosion of trust’ between office and former minister

“I was not aware of that erosion of trust. As prime minister and leader of the federal ministry…

Most expensive new car ever: Bugatti sells for $19 million

A one-off Bugatti luxury sports car displayed at the Geneva auto show has sold for $18.9 million

French Cardinal resigns over sexual abuse cover-up

French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin was found guilty of covering up sexual abuse

Can Zuckerberg really make a privacy-friendly Facebook?

Facebook will also display similar advertising on the privacy-protected messaging services

Edler plays hero with OT winner as Canucks beat Leafs 3-2

Vancouver has 10 wins in last 11 home games versus Toronto

Owner says Vancouver Island family devastated after learning huskies were shot, killed

Dogs were killed in Errington farmer’s yard after attacking livestock: RCMP

COLUMN: National internet access plan needed in next federal budget

Garth Frizzell is a Councillor for the City of Prince George and Second Vice President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Attempted murder, sex assault charges laid in stabbing of cop, woman outside B.C. school

Manoj George, 49, of Delta is now facing a total of 10 charges in relation to the incident on Feb. 20

B.C. school gets Rick Hansen Foundation’s first ‘gold’ accessibility rating

Rick Hansen Secondary was paid a visit by its namesake, who announced the accolade

