Your morning news and weather for Thursday, April 11, 2019

Maybe a break in the rain soon, but it won’t last long, which is probably a good thing at this point

Environment Canada says we might get a break in the rain tomorrow, but then it’s back for at least a few more days, which is welcome news for the region, as it’s been an unusually dry spring so far and we really don’t want to see everything start on fire this year once the heat of summer arrives.

It’s Cyclone Taylor Cup week in Campbell River, as the Storm play host to the best of the best in Junior B hockey from around the province. Here’s a primer for the tournament if you’re unfamiliar with the teams that are visiting town to battle for the title.

In other news, there’s some controversy over changes to pathology services at the Campbell River Hospital, as Island Health disputes claims by some doctors at the hospital that outsourcing some pathology services to a private contractor down-Island is eroding public health care in our community.

The Campbell River School District has been granted funding by the province for some of its annual capital project requests, but not for it’s top priority: Cedar School.

Meanwhile, two other schools in the district have sent out warnings to parents and students to be extra vigilant after cougars have been seen in their areas.

And in entertainment news, it’s time to get your tickets for the annual Rotary Wine, Beer and Blues Festival, being held this year on May 4 at Painter’s Lodge.

Have a good Thursday, everyone.



miked@campbellrivermirror.com

