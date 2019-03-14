Your Campbell River news and weather for Thursday, March 14

Can it be that spring is about to sprung? Be sprung? Have sprang? Whatever…you know what I mean

Environment Canada says we’re in for a few days of rain starting today and heading into the weekend.

But that’s okay with me, considering BC Hydro is reporting a 50-year low in our water system right now.

As of Sunday, we’re looking at spring temperatures in the low-to-mid teens and bright sunny skies, which means perfect weather for spring cleaning and trips to the thrift store with stuff we don’t need anymore to help organizations doing good work in the community.

Here’s what’s in the news right now:

The City of Campbell River will look into what more can be done to protect heron habitat after a presentation to council Monday night

Hospital district opts to maintain tax levels so it can generate reserves rather than lowering them

New tenant coming to the airport is ‘a huge deal’ according to mayor

City of Campbell River to look at heron habitat protection

‘Your actions and policies will decide whether herons will continue to have a home in Campbell River’

New group looks to boost the arts in Campbell River

Patrons of the Arts wants to see more paid opportunities for artists to show and sell their work

New airport tenant ‘a huge deal’ for the facility, City of Campbell River: Mayor

PAL Aerospace is relocating its West Coast base of operations to Campbell River

Comox Strathcona hospital district opts to maintain tax levels

Debt repayment for two hospitals on schedule over 10-year cycle

Quadra development changes prompt SRD procedural moves

New proposal for the site is described as ‘more rural in nature’

Ethiopia crash black boxes arrive in France for analysis

Sunday’s crash was the second fatal flight for a Boeing 737 Max 8 in less than six months

Netflix says Lac-Megantic footage will be removed from ‘Bird Box’ movie

The company had until now refused to edit the film to remove the images of the disaster

Canada’s Big 5 bank CEOs pay rises 6.5% to earn $54M in 2018

Volatility in equity markets last year also put pressure on the banks’ valuations

Federal budget expected to have more wiggle room, even with weaker outlook

Economy posted solid numbers for much of last year and employment has remained particularly strong

Golden retriever stolen from backyard in B.C. returned home

Atlas was returned home with the help of RCMP

Motte scores twice in 11 seconds as Canucks dump Rangers 4-1

Feisty battle sees two New York players ejected

Fate of B.C.-shot Lori Loughlin movie series uncertain amid U.S. college bribery scandal

Shirley Rempel owns Country Lane Antiques, which is the set of Lori Loughlin’s Hallmark movie series.

Fraser Institute releases latest B.C. elementary school rankings

Similar to last year’s trend, 14 out of 20 improved schools in the province were public

Vancouver businessman to plead not guilty in U.S. college exams scandal

David Sidoo is charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud

