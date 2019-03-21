Your Campbell River news and weather for March 21

Spring has officially sprung, SRD deals with its email situation, Storm move on in playoffs and more

Environment Canada seems to agree with science that it’s officially spring, as we’ve got some definitely spring-esque weather happening right now and expected for the next week or so.

Thankfully, that shift includes some rain now and then, as well, because if we don’t get some of that once in a while over the next while, we’re going to be in for a long dry summer full of fire bans, low lakes and streams and water restrictions.

That being said, I’m liking the looks of those “mid-teens and sunshine” kind of days we’ve got coming up, as well.

Here’s what’s making news on this beautiful second day of spring:

Storm Sweep Saanich in Second Round of VIJHL Playoffs

End of an era as penstocks begin coming out at old generating station

SRD moves ahead with standardized email addresses

Carihi Fly Fishers earn invitation to National Championship

Previous story
‘Full House’ to big house in college scheme? Experts differ
Next story
Court case begins for Florida man accused of sending pipe bombs to Trump critics

Just Posted

Carihi fly fishers earn invite to National Championship

10 students will travel to Maple Ridge next month, but they need your help to get there

Storm sweeps Saanich in semifinals

Despite starting well after the other semi-final series, the Storm now has to wait….

Penstocks coming out at old John Hart Generating Station

Work is part of decommissioning of old power station in Campbell River

Campbell River takes steps to plan for long-term sea level rise

Event at Maritim Heritage Centre was second of three public input events

Strathcona Regional District moves ahead on using standard email addresses

Some members have questions around privacy and freedom of information

After mosque attacks, New Zealand bans ‘military-style’ guns

The gunman killed 50 in a Christchurch mosque

Okanagan man, Yorkshire terrier chased by coyote

Animal sightings have been reported around West Kelowna and the Central Okanagan

B.C. lottery winner being sued by Surrey co-workers

They claim he owes them $200,000 each, in a lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

Having phone within sight while driving does not violate law: B.C. judge

The mere presence of a cell phone within sight of a driver is not enough for a conviction, judge says

Pot industry welcomes decreased edibles tax, but unhappy medical tax remains

Taxes can increase the cost of medical cannabis by as much as 25 per ceny

‘It has to send a message:’ Broncos families await sentencing for truck driver

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving and apologized in court

MPs continue voting marathon as Tories protest shutdown of Wilson-Raybould motion

Multiple MPs have resigned from Trudeau’s Liberal cabinet

Canucks hang on for 7-4 win over Senators

Horvat nets 2 for Vancouver

European, Canadian regulators to do own review of Boeing jet

Air Canada plans to remove the Boeing 737 Max from its schedule at least through July 1

Most Read