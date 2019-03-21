Your Campbell River news and weather for March 21

Spring has officially sprung, SRD deals with its email situation, Storm move on in playoffs and more

Environment Canada seems to agree with science that it’s officially spring, as we’ve got some definitely spring-esque weather happening right now and expected for the next week or so.

Thankfully, that shift includes some rain now and then, as well, because if we don’t get some of that once in a while over the next while, we’re going to be in for a long dry summer full of fire bans, low lakes and streams and water restrictions.

That being said, I’m liking the looks of those “mid-teens and sunshine” kind of days we’ve got coming up, as well.

Here’s what’s making news on this beautiful second day of spring:

Storm Sweep Saanich in Second Round of VIJHL Playoffs

End of an era as penstocks begin coming out at old generating station

SRD moves ahead with standardized email addresses

Carihi Fly Fishers earn invitation to National Championship