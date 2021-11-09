Saanich Coun. Ned Taylor is encouraging fellow young people interested in politics to run in the upcoming municipal election. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich Coun. Ned Taylor is encouraging fellow young people interested in politics to run in the upcoming municipal election. (Black Press Media file photo)

Young Island councillor urging other youth to run in next municipal election

Coun. Ned Taylor said diversity and climate mitigation efforts need more focus

Saanich’s youngest council member and Capital Regional District director is encouraging fellow young and progressive people to run in next year’s municipal election.

Coun. Ned Taylor, who graduated from Reynolds Secondary School in 2017, said that his goal is to encourage more diversity within local government.

“The youth are the future and typically we see older generations in politics as well as little to no diversity,” he told Black Press Media.

Taylor said that there have been multiple times when the CRD board and municipal councils within the region have fallen short on climate decisions.

He said an example of this was during Saanich council’s 2020 budget process where a motion was passed to cut over $2.5 million in funding toward the climate action plan.

“I know that running for council may seem a little bit daunting but I gained my confidence over time – we need young people making decisions, too, since there’s more urgency from them about the climate crisis.”

Taylor said that he is open to grabbing coffee with anyone who may be interested and can be contacted through direct message on any of his social media platforms. His contact information is also listed on saanich.ca.

