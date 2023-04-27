Young Campbell Riverite holding a Shimmer Party to raise money for people experiencing homelessness

10-year-old Ayla Badger handed out hot chocolate during cold months, wants to do more

When it got cold out at night, 10-year-old Ayla Badger and her brother realized that some people in Campbell River did not have a way to come in out of the cold.

That was around December, and Badger enlisted her family to help go down town with hot chocolates and treats to hand out to people who needed it. That escalated to more donations of coats and other necessities, but Badger wanted to do even more. Badger is going to hold a Shimmer Party at the Sportsplex on May 13.

“I’m holding a party at the Sportsplex because I want to raise money for the homeless people downtown,” she said, adding that the money will be going to the Hame?Elas Community Kitchen.

“I really like to dance and stuff, and my friends really like to dance. It’s a good chance to dance and stuff,” she said.

Chelsea Badger, Ayla’s mom, said that “it feels really good,” to see Ayla step up to help out those in need in the community.

“Every time we drove downtown or would see people living outside, there was a lot of concern about them feeling cold. Ayla wrote to a company that sells warm robes, and there was a bit of disappointment because she didn’t hear back,” Chelsea said. “So we thought there would be something else that we could do to help.”

Now, the Badger family likes to meet the different people who live downtown, and even point out those they’ve met to friends.

The dance will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Sportsplex Gym. Tickets are $10 per person, or $25 for a family. Half of the proceeds will go to Hama?Elas, and half will be used to create care packages to be delivered to people living downtown.

To purchase tickets, email chelseaebadger@gmail.com. Tickets will also be available at the door, but the event will be limited to 150 people.

