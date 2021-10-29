Yesterday was the wettest Oct. 28 ever recorded in Victoria

71.4 millimetres marked the eighth wettest day ever for the Gonzales Point weather station

If you noticed the streets of Victoria had more puddles than usual on Thursday, it’s because the city was breaking or nearing all-time rainfall records.

According to data collected at Gonzales Point weather station, 71.4 millimetres of rain poured down, making it the wettest Oct. 28 on record. It also marked the eighth wettest day ever for the station – the all-time high was Nov. 7, 1995, when a whopping 93 mm of rain fell.

The 71.4 mm total was also the most rain recorded in a day anywhere in the region since Oct. 16, 2003, when Victoria recorded 79.2 mm of total precipitation.

Environment Canada had issued a rainfall warning for the region for Thursday morning, predicting 20 to 40 mm of rain would fall throughout the day, but Gonzales Point nearly doubled those expectations.

Other weather stations across Greater Victoria saw less, but still significant rainfall on Thursday. At the University of Victoria, 53.77 mm was recorded, marking that station’s wettest Oct. 28 since 1993. The Victoria International Airport weather station recorded 36.4 mm of rain for the day.

A mostly sunny weekend is forecast to help dry the region off, including on Halloween night Sunday.

