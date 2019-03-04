Kelly Kafka, the victim in a Feb. 28 hit-and-run in Campbell River, is shown in an undated photo posted to GoFundMe by Woss resident Don Baker.

Woss resident in medically-induced coma following hit-and-run in Campbell River

Friends of Kelly Kafka raising funds; police asking for witnesses to come forward

The victim in last week’s hit-and-run in Campbell River has been identified as 58-year-old Kelly Kafka of Woss, according to friends who are raising funds for the badly injured woman.

Don Baker and Patricia Chartier, who live across the street from Kafka’s home in the close-knit North Island community, say that she’s in a medically-induced coma at a hospital in Victoria.

The incident has left Kafka with multiple broken bones and a brain injury, said Chartier, who drove to Victoria with Kafka’s son to visit her in hospital last week.

“She’s in very critical condition,” Chartier said. “The worst concern is the brain injury.”

Baker set up a GoFundMe page on Sunday to collect donations for Kafka. He’s also collecting money through email transfers at dbinbc@hotmail.com. By Monday morning, $1,760 had been raised, mostly from locals, he said.

“The fund is for whatever her needs are,” Baker said.

The couple plans to visit Kafka when she comes out of the coma.

Friends who work at the Woss General Store are also raising funds for Kafka through a 50/50 draw. An employee at the store, who declined to provide her name, said news about Kafka came as a shock to people in the community.

“Lots of people have been upset,” she said, adding that Kafka used to clean rooms in a hotel at the store.

READ MORE: Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in Campbellton

READ MORE: 17 charges laid against B.C. man in Lower Mainland hit-and-run spree

Campbell River RCMP said in a media release on Friday that a pedestrian was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on the 1800 block of Highway 19A.

Police responded to the call at about 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 28. They asked the public to help identify the victim of the hit-and-run, saying that she wasn’t carrying identification.

Police later said that she’d been identified, but wouldn’t release her name.

The RCMP also said that a white car involved in the incident was located and seized. The suspected driver had been “identified and spoken to by investigators,” according to police.

“At this point is the investigation is ongoing,” said Cpl. Ron Vlooswyk of the Campbell River RCMP in an email. “We are certainly preparing for charges.”

Police say they’re still looking for anyone who saw a white Chevrolet Cruze in the area immediately before or after the collision. They’re also asking for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Backcountry skier rescued after getting lost near Coquihalla Summit

Just Posted

Woss resident in medically-induced coma following hit-and-run in Campbell River

Friends of Kelly Kafka raising funds; police asking for witnesses to come forward

Campbell River wrestlers pin down provincials, now prepare for nationals

Carihi’s Kaitlyn Jinda once again takes provincial silver

Storm go down 2-0 in first round playoff series

Fans treated to a heck of a hockey game Friday, but the result wasn’t what they’d hoped

Campbell River firefighters honoured at awards ceremony

Event recognized long-serving members and new recruits

Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in Campbellton

Police looking for information on both the incident and the woman, who had no identification

Luke Perry, of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ fame, dies

Actor had had a stroke last week. He was 52.

Backcountry skier rescued after getting lost near Coquihalla Summit

The skier was reported missing Saturday afternoon and was located early Sunday morning

It’s expensive for outsiders to be dead in this B.C. town

Grave prices set to discourage bargain hunters

Metro Vancouver home sales sluggish in February as prices keep falling

Real estate board says benchmark price of a detached home fell nearly 10 per cent year over year

Students likely responsible for racist slogans at B.C. school, police say

Someone scrawled hateful message on the exterior of Topham Elementary on the weekend

Liberals seek to change channel from SNC-Lavalin, focus on climate plan

Party releases first election ads in provinces where carbon tax to be imposed

Keith Flint of electronic band The Prodigy dies at 49

Bandmate says Flint killed himself over the weekend at his home near London

China accuses detained Canadians of stealing state secrets

State news agency reports former diplomat Michael Kovrig was spying with businessman Michael Spavor

Two Vancouver Island workers airlifted to hospital after roof collapse

Incident took place in Errington; injuries called ‘non-life-threatening’

Most Read