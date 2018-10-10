PreparedBC photo The province of BC encourages residents to have a plan in place for “zombie preparedness.” (BC Gov News)

Worried about a zombie outbreak this Halloween? Province of BC has it covered

“The final symptom of infection? Overwhelming need to eat brains”

PreparedBC now covers Zombie Preparedness in what is meant to be a tongue-in-cheek guide for disaster response.

“Zombies? In B.C.? Are you serious? Well, sorta,” the province’s government website states. “While the chance of the undead knockin’ on your door is slim, we do believe if you’re ready for zombies, you’re ready for a disaster. PreparedBC has an arsenal of zombie preparedness tips to help you survive any emergency.”

The zombie guide is PreparedBC’s unique way of encouraging BC residents to stay prepared for any disaster or emergency.

The agency has included a number of tips to prepare, including:

  • Tip #1: Ensure your gas tank is always half full
  • Tip #2: Have emergency kits for your home, office and car
  • Tip #3: Have a plan!
  • Tip #4: Get an emergency kit
  • Tip #5: Have an out-of-province contact

For those especially worried about what to do during the emergency, PreparedBC has also included a survivor’s blog of the five days immediately following a disaster.

“Just got up and flicked on the TV. Every channel is reporting the outbreak of an aggressive flu. Early symptoms of exposure are a cough, fever and disorientation. People are being asked to call in sick and shelter-in-place to help stop the virus from spreading,” the blog entry post states.

The blog post adds that residents should “continue monitoring broadcast media reports and the Emergency Info BC Twitter feed and blog.”

PreparedBC continued the joke, saying “The final symptom of infection? Overwhelming need to eat brains. Typical human behaviour is now completely absent.”

“So I guess that’s it. I’m officially on my own. But I’m not going to panic,” the post concludes, “I’m going to stay cool, calm and collected. I’m prepared, and will live to tell the tale.”

“There’s scraping along the side of the house. The blinds are down, but there’s definitely something outside. I can see a silhouette now. Looks unnatural – limbs at all wrong angles. Zombie,” PreparedBC states in their “Day Three: Close Encounter” post.

Other posts mention that residents should have an emergency kit and an emergency plan in place, while also watching for evacuation alerts from local governments.

PreparedBC provides BC residents with a number of resources to help prepare for any type of disaster.

