Worker stabbed after confronting robbery suspect in Victoria business

Suspect faces robbery, assault charges and is still in custody, victim taken to hospital

A 27-year-old Victoria man was arrested on Dec. 7 after police said he stabbed a staff member of a Vancouver Street business on Monday.

The Victoria Police Department said the man reportedly stole cash from the business, in the 1500-block of Vancouver Street, before a staff member confronted him. The man stabbed the employee, police said, before fleeing on foot.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect wasn’t immediately located after the Monday incident, but officers were able to get a description of him. On Tuesday morning, VicPD officers found the man in downtown Victoria and arrested him.

The man has been charged with robbery and assault and remains in custody.

