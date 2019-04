The BC Coroners Service says the victim was a man in his 40s

A man has died after an incident at a forestry operation near a small village on northern Vancouver Island.

Both WorkSafeBC and the BC Coroners Service said they were notified Sunday afternoon about a workplace incident near Holberg, west of Port Hardy.

The victim was in his 40s.

No further information was available as to how the man died.

