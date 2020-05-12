Construction will take place on May 19 and 20 in Quathiaski Cove. Photo courtesy Google Maps

Work to take place next week in Quathiaski Cove

Crews will drive test pilings at new ferry berth site

BC Ferries will be working on the area for the proposed ferry overnight dock in Quathiaski Cove next week.

The company plans on driving test piles using a marine rig at the project site. On May 19 and 20, Residents may experience construction noise from pile driving and machinery, but efforts will be undertaken to reduce noise at the site. All work will be done in the daytime.

Construction crews will be housed in Campbell River for the duration of the project to minimize COVID-19-related risks to Quadra Islanders. All activities will be limited to the construction site.

The proposed berth is intended to house one of the new Island-class ferries that is coming to the route in 2022. Two hybrid ferries will be servicing the route, with one located on Quadra Island overnight and one in Campbell River. The berth will not be accessible to the public, and will only contain a small gangway for crew to access the vessel.

The new Island-class ferries will increase passenger capacity and sailing frequencies on the route. They are expected to be on the route by 2022.

Most Read