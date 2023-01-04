The Elk River Bridge on Highway 28 between Campbell River and Gold River. Google Maps

The Elk River Bridge on Highway 28 between Campbell River and Gold River. Google Maps

Work on Elk River bridge will require temporary road closure Jan. 11

there will be a short-term opening of road at 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. to clear stopped traffic

Work on the Elk River bridge will require Highway 28 to be closed for three hours Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Nanaimo-based CMF Construction Ltd. is currently working on replacing Elk River Bridge, 20 km east of Gold River on Highway 28 for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. To ensure safety of drivers and road users during construction activity, road closure will be required in coming days.

CMF will need to conduct a three-hour closure of Elk River Bridge from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, with short-term opening of road at 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. to clear stopped traffic. This closure is required to remove existing bridge beams. Traffic will not be allowed to cross the detour road during closure, with exception of emergency vehicles. Drivers are asked to adhere to instructions by traffic control personnel stationed at edge of closures and do not enter the work area for your own safety.

For emergency vehicles requiring to cross the bridge during road closure period, all efforts will be made to clear the road for safe passage.

“Please note, depending on which stage of work we are at, it may take some time to clear the road,: said CMF Construction Ltd. project manager Kiwon “Ricky” Lee. “Thank you for your patience during this project.”

