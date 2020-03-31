Starting April 1, work will continue on a new passing lane for Highway 19 approximately 25 km north of Campbell River. Google Maps

Work continues on passing lane north of Campbell River

Highway affected until late June

Construction on the southbound passing lane near Roberts Lake will continue starting April 1.

The project began last year during the summer. Work will be continuing on the project now that the weather is getting warmer. Workers will be present from approximately 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday with some possible Saturdays until the end of June.

The passing lane will be located approximately 25 km north of Campbell River on Highway 19. The site is 5 km south of Roberts Lake. Crews will use traffic lights, dynamic message boards and other measures to notify and direct public. Speed will be reduced from 90 km/h to 40 km/h in the work zone, with some single lane traffic.

Delays of up to 15 minutes are expected.

