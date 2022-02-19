Work begins on new housing project for women and children escaping violence in Campbell River

Work is beginning on the newest BC Housing facility coming to Campbell River.

The Eagle Harbour facility will provide 55 units of transitional and permanent housing for women and children leaving violence. The building will be a five-storey facility with 34 units of second-stage housing that will provide short-term housing with on-site supports, as well as 21 units of affordable rental housing for women, transgender, non-binary and Two Spirit people who need a permanent home.

BC Housing did not disclose the address of the project, “as with all projects for women and children leaving violence… due to safety reasons.”

The City of Campbell River donated four lots to the project, valued at approximately $300,000 and is waiving $308,655 in costs.

Affordable rental rates will be calculated at 30 per cent of the resident’s income, or the provincial shelter rate for people who are receiving income or disability assistance.

According to a release from BC Housing, the units will be a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The building will also have a secure outdoor children’s play area, raised garden beds and covered bike and scooter storage.

“This new development will give women and their dependent children leaving abusive situations in Campbell River another safe housing option, where they can find stability, security and access to support services,” said Michele Babchuk, MLA for North Island. “I am grateful to our community partners for working with us on these vital and much-needed new homes. When we come together and support one another, we can build a safer and healthier community for everyone.”

The building will be managed by the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society (CRNITS). The building will also house the Campbell River Women’s Resource Centre, which will provide peer support, crisis counselling and poverty-reduction services.

“We are extremely excited to have construction beginning on Eagle Harbour,” said Valery Puetz, executive director, CRNITS. “When complete, this project will help us provide a continuum of services and housing for women and families – from emergency shelter through medium-term transitional programs to permanent housing. We are very grateful to BC Housing for funding this project and the City of Campbell River for their ongoing support contributions to the project.”

The project is funded through the Province’s Building BC: Women’s Transition Housing Fund (WTHF), a $734-million investment over 10 years to build and operate 1,500 transition housing, second-stage housing and long-term housing spaces for women and children leaving violence.

“The start of this work represents another important step forward to providing much-needed affordable housing for the community of Campbell River,” said Andy Adams, mayor, City of Campbell River. “The project is based on strong partnerships with BC Housing and the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society. The development will be a welcome addition to the area and provide housing close to downtown and community amenities.”

Construction is expected to be complete in fall 2023.

