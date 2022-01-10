Woman sentenced to 24 months for two robberies committed in Campbell River

A woman has been sentenced to 24 months in prison for two robberies she committed in Campbell River in 2020.

Brittani Hunter, 30, was sentenced by Supreme Court of British Columbia Justice Robin Baird on Nov. 23, 2021, after pleading guilty to three charges in June 2020.

On Feb. 17, 2020, Hunter committed two robberies in Campbell River.

At about 1:30 p.m. that day, Hunter robbed “One Stop Convenience” on Croation Road. With her face covered by a bandana, she pointed an imitation firearm at a store employee and demanded the till be opened.

“The gun looks to me to be a toy water pistol painted black,” Judge Baird noted in his “Oral Reasons for Sentence” which were posted on the Court BC website. “It was not terribly convincing.”

After the employee did not comply and backed away, Hunter stole cigarettes from behind the counter before leaving the store. Upon exiting the store, she removed the bandana covering her face, and her identity was subsequently captured on security footage.

About one hour later, Hunter robbed a 71-year-old Campbell River resident, who had just withdrawn $970 from the Discovery Harbour TD Bank for their rent, outside the bank by pushing them to the ground and stealing their wallet.

In the attack, the victim sustained multiple injuries, including a broken wrist, a hurt knee, and facial bruises and abrasions. In their impact statement, the victim said due to the pandemic, they were unable to seek physical therapy for their wrist, resulting in prolonged injury. They also said the attack left them feeling unsafe in public.

A witness to the attack attempted to apprehend and detain Hunter, before letting her go. He then followed her as she ran to Canadian Tire, where she was later apprehended by police. Her purse was located in the store that was found to contain a balaclava, the stolen cigarettes, and the imitation handgun, among other items.

Hunter was charged with: robbery (count one) and use of an imitation weapon in committing a robbery in relation to the first event (count two) and robbery in relation to the second event (count three). Crown council requested a total three-year sentence for these crimes, while the defence requested a two-year sentence.

In the decision, Justice Baird sentenced Hunter with four months on count one, 12 months on count two, and 12 months on count three, for a total of 28 months.As she has already spent 17-months in custody, Hunter will serve an 11-month term. Upon release, she will be bound by an 18-month probation order. In addition, the judge imposed a number of terms and conditions on the probation order, including paying restitution to one of the victims.

READ ALSO: Lights back on in Tahsis, Zeballos but Mother Nature not done yet

K-12 students head back to school in B.C. amid new COVID notification system



sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCrime