Campbell River woman reported missing

RCMP, public searching for Christina Price

Campbell River RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Christina Price was reported missing on Dec. 6 after failing to check in with her shelter in Campbell River.

Price is an Indigenous woman. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, has a slender build, black hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to still be in the Campbell River area and police are seeking to locate her to check on her well being. It is likely that she is not aware that she has been reported missing.

If you see Price, please contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

Local Newsmissing person

