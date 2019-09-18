Woman held at gunpoint during carjacking in UBC parkade

RCMP are investigating a brazen robbery at University of B.C., after a woman was carjacked and held at gunpoint on Tuesday.
The incident happened shortly before 6:30 p.m., University RCMP said in a news release. The woman was returning to her vehicle on the 10th floor of the West Parkade on UBC grounds when she was approached by two male suspects.
One produced a small, palm-sized handgun and demanded her keys, the police said. The woman complied and was not injured, but the suspects fled in her vehicle. Police have not found the car, a Grey 2007 Kia Spectra with the B.C. license plate 308 PSG.
Have you seen this vehicle? It was stolen in a brazen robbery at @UBC yesterday just after 6:30 p.m. Police say the woman who was walking to the vehicle on the 10th floor of the West Parkade at UBC, 2140 Lower Mall was held at gunpoint.
The first suspect is described as a south Asian man, who is six feet tall with a slim build. He was wearing a grey hoody with the hood up and black jogging pants.
The second suspect is described as darker skinned and was wearing a long sleeve shirt and pants.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Mounties. If the car is seen, do not approach and call 911 immediately.
