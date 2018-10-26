Woman found dead in Ucluelet harbour

A 50 year-old woman was found dead in the waters around Ucluelet’s Whiskey Dock on Oct. 19.

Sgt. Steve Mancini of the Ucluelet RCMP told the Westerly News that police retrieved the woman’s body from the water around 5 p.m. with the assistance of BC Ambulance Service personnel. He said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of the BC Coroner, however the cause of death is not believed to be suspicious,” Mancini said.



