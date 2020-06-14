Woman dies in crash on highway in Nanaimo

Two other people sustained minor injuries in accident at 7:10 p.m. Sunday

Northbound lanes of the old Island Highway are closed following a crash in front of Country Club Centre at 7:10 p.m. Sunday, June 14. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

UPDATE: A woman has died after a crash on the old Island Highway in front of Country Club Centre on Sunday night.

Nanaimo RCMP said a woman died in the crash and the two occupants of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

PREVIOUSLY POSTED: Northbound lanes of the old Island Highway are closed after a serious crash in front of Country Club Centre.

Nanaimo RCMP, B.C. Ambulance Service and Nanaimo Fire Rescue were called out at about 7:10 p.m. to a crash scene with two wrecked vehicles in the northbound lanes.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue deputy chief Tim Doyle said it appeared there were two patients transported to hospital and that there had initially been a request for air ambulance support. He said injuries were unknown, but called it a serious accident.

Northbound traffic is being detoured at the intersection of Bowen Road and Norwell Drive, and southbound traffic is limited to one lane at the crash scene. Police did not provide information about how long the highway will be closed.

