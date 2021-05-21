Woman dies in car crash on the highway in Nanaimo

RCMP say alcohol and speed may have been factors in crash at Cranberry Road and Trans-Canada Highway

Nanaimo RCMP investigate the scene of a crash at Cranberry Road and the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday, May 20. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

A woman died in a crash at the Cranberry Road intersection in Nanaimo’s Chase River area last night.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Cranberry and the Trans-Canada Highway at about 9 p.m. Thursday, May 20. A compact car and a pickup truck were wrecked in the highway’s northbound lanes.

Nanaimo RCMP say the 74-year-old woman who was driving the compact car died at the scene. The 47-year-old man driving the pickup was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was later airlifted to hospital in Victoria.

A police press release noted that investigators spoke with several witnesses who said the driver of the compact car had been legally turning left from Cranberry onto the highway when her vehicle was broad-sided by the pickup, which witnesses said “was travelling at a high rate of speed and did not stop for the red light.”

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said “although it’s early on in the investigation, alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors.”

The intersection was closed in both directions for several hours, re-opening at about 4 a.m., said O’Brien.

Both vehicles will be inspected and police are also asking for any dash cam footage that may be able to assist with the investigation. Anyone with video who hasn’t yet spoken with investigators is asked to call 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-18403.

