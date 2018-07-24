Woman dies at music festival in B.C.

A Prince Rupert woman was declared dead on Shingle Beach during the 2018 Diversity Festival on Texada Island. (Diversity Festival / Facebook)

A 23-year-old Prince Rupert woman died on Texada Island on Saturday.

At approximately 6:20 p.m., RCMP were called for a possible drowning at Shingle Beach, where the Diversity Festival was performing. The police said the woman was seen climbing a rocky bluff, and it is believed she fell into the water below.

People were giving the woman CPR when RCMP arrived, and an air ambulance was called to assess her. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity will not be released to protect her privacy.

Powell River RCMP and Texada RCMP are investigating the incident with the help of the BC Coroners Service.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Texada Island RCMP at 604-486-7717 or the Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255.

Read more RCMP reports here.



keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter