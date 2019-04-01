Woman, 23, critically injured in Island Highway crash

Motorist airlifted to Victoria with life-threatening injuries after rollover near Nanaimo

A Lantzville Fire Department truck blocks the northbound Island Highway lanes Saturday after a serious motor vehicle accident north of Superior Road. (NEWS BULLETIN photo)

A 23-year-old woman was airlifted to a Victoria hospital with life-threatening injuries after the vehicle she was driving was involved in a rollover crash on the weekend.

According to police, the collision happened on the Island Highway near the Superior Road intersection at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

Police, ambulance and Lantzville Fire Rescue responded to the incident, which shut both southbound lanes on the highway for more than two hours.

From witness accounts obtained at the scene, it appeared a tire on the woman’s vehicle might have blown out, causing the woman to lose control of her older-model Mitsubishi and strike the median. Her vehicle then flipped and went off the highway before it re-entered the roadway and came to rest in the southbound lanes.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and an RCMP traffic analyst attended to start the investigation into the crash, which is ongoing.

The woman remains in critical condition in hospital in Victoria.

