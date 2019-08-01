Woman charged by Campbell river RCMP with string of property offences

Accused of a string of property crimes in the Campbell River and Courtenay/Comox area since May 15

Police have charged a woman with more than 15 property crimes in Campbell River and the Comox Valley.

After several investigations, Campbell River RCMP had over 15 charges approved for Tanya Fowlow in the last week of July, Const. Maury Tyre, media relations officer for the Campbell River RCMP, said in a press release.

Fowlow has been accused of a string of property crimes in the Campbell River and Courtenay/Comox area since May 15. As well as property offences, Fowlow was also charged with Assault, Robbery, and Breach of court related conditions.

Fowlow is in custody and expected to attend court in Campbell River today, Aug. 1.

